UG Students' Union to launch accommodation and cost of living report at Leinster House

University of Galway Students’ Union is launching its accommodation and cost of living report at Leinster House this week.

The SU has compiled the report following a survey of almost two thousand students at the university.

It aims to highlight the negative impacts of accommodation insecurity and the rising cost of living on students.

The survey found that almost a third of the 1,710 students said they would have considered a different university if they knew how bad the accommodation crisis would be.

Over three quarters of students struggled to find accommodation, with almost one third saying their accommodation has had a negative impact on their educational experience.

Meanwhile, two thirds say they are paying over 500 euro in rent every month, with around half saying they struggle to pay their rent.

The Students’ Union will launch the report at Leinster House this Wednesday at 10AM, and have invited all current sitting TDs to attend the briefing.