  • Services

Services

UG Student’s Union to embrace Irish language for GaelSeachtain

Published:

UG Student’s Union to embrace Irish language for GaelSeachtain
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/72is4g/faye.mp3
Share story:

The University of Galway will be embracing the Irish language all next week for its GaelSeachtain.

The five-day celebration of Gaeilge aims to encourage students to speak Irish, whatever their level.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Events such as a Pop-Up Gaeltacht and Tóg Amach Mé – a dating show as Gaeilge – will take place throughout the week.

Students’ Union Vice President for the Irish Language, Faye Ní Dhomhnaill, says the events will challenge what people know about Irish:

The post UG Student’s Union to embrace Irish language for GaelSeachtain appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Motorists warned to move cars from Salthill carparks ahead of Storm Debi

Motorists have been advised to move their cars from the public car parks in Salthill ahead of Sto...

no_space
Status RED wind warning for East Galway during Storm Debi

The Road Safety Authority has warned people to stay off the roads overnight, as a Status Red wind...

no_space
Long service awards for Connemara RNLI fundraising volunteers

Fourteen members of Connemara RNLI’s fundraising branch have received long service medals recogni...

no_space
Galway Deputy says homecare crisis leaving people in “God’s hands”

The crisis in the homecare sector is leaving people in “God’s hands” at times. ...

no_space
Catherine Connolly takes issue with Danny Healy Rae comments on asylum seekers

Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly, in her role as Leas-Cheann Comhairle in the Dáil, has take...

no_space
Severe Status Orange Wind Warning issued for Galway Overnight

A Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for sixteen counties including Galway overnight. Ire...

no_space
Success for Galway in Pride of Place Awards

There was success for Galway in last night’s IPB Pride of Place awards held in the Armagh C...

no_space
Garda crackdown catches more than 200 drug dealers in Galway

Additional Garda resources dedicated to drug raids had led to the arrest of 200 dealers across Ga...

no_space
Thieves rob offertory envelopes from Oughterard church

A church is being forced to install video cameras following the theft of a considerable number of...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up