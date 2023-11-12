UG Student’s Union to embrace Irish language for GaelSeachtain
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The University of Galway will be embracing the Irish language all next week for its GaelSeachtain.
The five-day celebration of Gaeilge aims to encourage students to speak Irish, whatever their level.
Events such as a Pop-Up Gaeltacht and Tóg Amach Mé – a dating show as Gaeilge – will take place throughout the week.
Students’ Union Vice President for the Irish Language, Faye Ní Dhomhnaill, says the events will challenge what people know about Irish:
