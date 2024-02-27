UG Students’ Union seeking to update constitution relating to branding and gender pronouns

University of Galway Students’ Union is looking to hold a referendum to amend two parts of its constitution.

It wants to update the name of the Union in line with the University’s branding changes, by replacing any references of NUI Galway with the University of Galway





If 500 studens sign in support of its motion, it will hold the referendum during the next Students’ Union elections.

It is also seeking to remove gender specific pronouns from its constitution.

President of the Student’s Union, Dean Kenny, explains:

