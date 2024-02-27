  • Services

Published:

UG Students’ Union seeking to update constitution relating to branding and gender pronouns
University of Galway Students’ Union is looking to hold a referendum to amend two parts of its constitution.

It wants to update the name of the Union in line with the University’s branding changes, by replacing any references of NUI Galway with the University of Galway


If 500 studens sign in support of its motion, it will hold the referendum during the next Students’ Union elections.

It is also seeking to remove gender specific pronouns from its constitution.

President of the Student’s Union, Dean Kenny, explains:

The post UG Students’ Union seeking to update constitution relating to branding and gender pronouns appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

