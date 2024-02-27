UG Students’ Union seeking to update constitution relating to branding and gender pronouns
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway Students’ Union is looking to hold a referendum to amend two parts of its constitution.
It wants to update the name of the Union in line with the University’s branding changes, by replacing any references of NUI Galway with the University of Galway
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
If 500 studens sign in support of its motion, it will hold the referendum during the next Students’ Union elections.
It is also seeking to remove gender specific pronouns from its constitution.
President of the Student’s Union, Dean Kenny, explains:
The post UG Students’ Union seeking to update constitution relating to branding and gender pronouns appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Over 2,000 signatures in favour of dog park at Tuam’s Palace Grounds
Over 2,000 signatures have been collected for a proposed dog park in Tuam’s Palace Grounds....
Tuam Community Council seeking to advance plans for community centre with 3 sites identified
Tuam Community Council has identified three suitable sites for a community centre in the town. Th...
Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme to open on March 20th
The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme will open on March 20th. The scheme will give pri...
Newly trained team in Connemara to control the spread of rhododendron
A new team is being trained in Connemara to control the spread of rhododendron. Forum Connemara i...
Tuam has highest commercial vacancy rate in Galway
Tuam has the highest commercial vacancy rate in the county at 26 percent, while Loughrea has the ...
One million euro overspend on Martin Junction confirmed
A one million euro overspend on the city’s Martin Junction has been confirmed The project, ...
‘Sticking plaster’ solution put in place at accident blackspot
New signage and road markings put in place at an accident blackspot in the Knocknacarra area over...
Transport body confirms no progress made on Park & Ride in Galway
Park & Ride sites on the N6 and on the Tuam Road are still no closer to becoming a reality, d...
Galwegians fall victim to online scammers
An increasing number of Galway residents are falling victim to sophisticated online and phone sca...