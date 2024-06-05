  • Services

UG students bring Galway’s heritage to life through interactive maps

Published:

Students from the University of Galway bring Galway’s heritage to life through interactive maps.

Students Dylan Reilly, Joseph Ennis and Natalie Cyrkle are working with Galway County Heritage Forum and Galway County Heritage Trails to create the project StoryMaps.


Almost half of Galway’s townlands have been digitalised including Oranmore, Monivea and Mountbellew.

Marie Mannion Heritage Officer with Galway County Council says the project aims to showcase Galway’s rich heritage and make it accesible to all:

