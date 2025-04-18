UG researchers secure places on prestigious European doctoral network

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four researchers from the University of Galway have secured places on a prestigious European doctoral network

The network provides researchers with training to make them more creative, entrepreneurial and innovative

Researcher in Biomedical Engineering, Dr William Ronan is leading the research project ‘Advanced Nickel – Titanium Alloys for Medical Device Applications’

Dr Mihai Lomora, researcher in Bio-material Chemistry is leading a project that develops tiny robots that can be directed to specific areas in the brain to treat conditions like strokes and aneurysms

Researcher in Evidence Based Healthcare, Dr Eimear Morrisey is working on a project to advance diversity and inclusion in clinical trials

And Dr Muireann O’Cinneide is partnering on the project ‘Decadence for Doctoral Studies’, which is research that looks at doctoral studies and how they may be intellectually rich but could be socially disconnected.