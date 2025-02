This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Researchers at the University of Galway have created the world’s largest digital microbe collection.

Microbes are living things that are too small to be seen with the naked eye, such as bacteria and viruses.

The team at the university created ‘APOLLO’, which is a collection of computer models of unique chemical reactions.

Project scientist, Dr. Cyrille Thinnes explains how this research contributes to the development of medicine: