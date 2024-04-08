UG reports successful human trials in potential “game-changing” approach to heart bypass surgery
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
University of Galway has reported successful “first in human” clinical trials for a new and potentially game-changing approach to heart bypass surgery.
The study on a new non-invasive method of assessing arteries and planning surgery was carried out in leading cardiac care hospitals in Europe and the US.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The trial involved 114 patients who had severe blockages in multiple vessels, limiting blood flow to their heart.
A new state-of-the-art cardiac CT scanner was used that negates the need for the traditional method of directly injecting contrast dye into the artery of the heart.
AI was also used to assist surgeons by analysing the images and assessing how poorly the narrowed vessels were providing blood to the heart muscle.
A key finding of the study is the 99.1% feasibility – which would confirm that the less invasive approach offers comparable safety and efficacy to existing invasive methods.
It’s being hailed as a world first in bypass surgery – and a historical trial that could represent a monumental shift in healthcare.
Researchers at the CORRIB Core Lab at University of Galway will now look at further trials, with the next stage to involve more than 2,500 patients.
The post UG reports successful human trials in potential “game-changing” approach to heart bypass surgery appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
4 million euro Brothers of Charity centre in Claregalway officially opens its doors
The Summer Lodge Respite House and Four Seasons Day Services in Claregalway offically opened its ...
Demand for city council to invest in community infrastructure in Ballybane
Galway City Council is being asked to make a significant investment in community infrastructure i...
Owner Pat McDonagh says baseless social media rumours about Charleville hotel very damaging
Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says social media rumours spread about the Charleville Park Hotel, wh...
Galway one of the best places to catch this evening’s rare solar eclipse
Galway is one of the best places to catch a glimpse of a rare solar eclipse this evening. The cel...
Call for crash barrier on N84 to be rebuilt after years of waiting
There’s a renewed call for a crash barrier which was knocked several years ago to be re-bui...
Galway house prices rise by €10,000 compared to 2023
The latest MyHome.ie report shows that property prices in Galway are around €10,000 more expensiv...
Engineering surveys to be carried out for high speed broadband on Aran Islands
Engineering surveys are to carried out in the coming weeks to provide high speed broadband on the...
Irish Rail prepares planning application for major upgrade at Oranmore station
Irish Rail will lodge a planning application for a second platform and one kilometre ‘passing loo...
Galway Rape Crisis Centre launches major drive to fund new home
The Galway Rape Crisis Centre has just launched a massive fundraiser to helps with the cost of th...