UG reports successful human trials in potential “game-changing” approach to heart bypass surgery

University of Galway has reported successful “first in human” clinical trials for a new and potentially game-changing approach to heart bypass surgery.

The study on a new non-invasive method of assessing arteries and planning surgery was carried out in leading cardiac care hospitals in Europe and the US.





The trial involved 114 patients who had severe blockages in multiple vessels, limiting blood flow to their heart.

A new state-of-the-art cardiac CT scanner was used that negates the need for the traditional method of directly injecting contrast dye into the artery of the heart.

AI was also used to assist surgeons by analysing the images and assessing how poorly the narrowed vessels were providing blood to the heart muscle.

A key finding of the study is the 99.1% feasibility – which would confirm that the less invasive approach offers comparable safety and efficacy to existing invasive methods.

It’s being hailed as a world first in bypass surgery – and a historical trial that could represent a monumental shift in healthcare.

Researchers at the CORRIB Core Lab at University of Galway will now look at further trials, with the next stage to involve more than 2,500 patients.

