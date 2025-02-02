UG renews partnership with PwC to develop students' innovation and entrepreneurial talent

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway has renewed its partnership with PwC to develop business students’ innovation and entrepreneurial talent.

The partnership will see PwC and the J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics continue to collaborate on the University’s Bachelor of Commerce Skills Pathway.

It runs for 5 years and consists of 3 modules – skills for innovation, creativity and enterprise; skills for success; and skills for business.

Students in the programme will also have the opportunity to shadow PwC graduates on-site.