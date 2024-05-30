UG Professor of Medicine elected to the Royal Irish Academy
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway Professor of Medicine Fidelma Dunne has been elected to the Royal Irish Academy, the highest academic honour in Ireland.
Professor Dunne, who is also Interim Director of the Institute for Clinical Trials at the University of Galway, was among 28 new members admitted to the Academy by its President Professor Pat Guiry.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Professor Fidelma Dunne has been at the forefront of advancing clinical trials in new medicines and devices, crucial for enhancing global health outcomes.
Her dedication to improving outcomes in diabetes and pregnancy spans over three decades, marked by over 250 peer-reviewed publications and prestigious accolades.
These include the Norbert Freinkel award from the American Diabetes Association this year, and the International Jorgen Pedersen Award in 2021.
The post UG Professor of Medicine elected to the Royal Irish Academy appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Plans underway for new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska
Plans are set to be lodged for a new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska. Councillor Alan ...
O’ Cuiv highlights unrealistic distances between Local Link bus stops in Connemara
It’s good to see the rollout of rural public transport services – but some of them ha...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of almost 70 homes in Barna
Appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of two significant housing develo...
Declan revisits past as he continues creative journey
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Declan O’Rourke has become far more selective about going on the ro...
Hospitals’ €3.5 million profit from patient parking
The HSE took in over €3.5 million from car parking charges at UHG and Portiuncula over the past f...
Hate has become common currency on the doorsteps
World of Politics with Harry McGee There is an ugly face to political protest in Ireland these...
More women than ever up for election across Galway
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara The number of female candidates vying to be ...
Grass surge and factory lethargy helps maintain a lively mart trade
WITH a real surge in grass growth over recent weeks, the local marts are reporting a very strong ...
Galway Financial Services Company looks set to increase turnover by 400%
The Galway city-based Ask Acorn (formerly Acorn Insurance) is predicting its turnover of €2.3 mil...