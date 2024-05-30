UG Professor of Medicine elected to the Royal Irish Academy

University of Galway Professor of Medicine Fidelma Dunne has been elected to the Royal Irish Academy, the highest academic honour in Ireland.

Professor Dunne, who is also Interim Director of the Institute for Clinical Trials at the University of Galway, was among 28 new members admitted to the Academy by its President Professor Pat Guiry.





Professor Fidelma Dunne has been at the forefront of advancing clinical trials in new medicines and devices, crucial for enhancing global health outcomes.

Her dedication to improving outcomes in diabetes and pregnancy spans over three decades, marked by over 250 peer-reviewed publications and prestigious accolades.

These include the Norbert Freinkel award from the American Diabetes Association this year, and the International Jorgen Pedersen Award in 2021.

