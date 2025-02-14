UG Professor and Turloughmore GP wins Health Research Board Impact Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway Professor and Turloughmore GP Andrew Murphy has won a Health Research Board Impact Award

It’s the first time the award has gone to a GP and also the first time it has been won in Galway

Professor Murphy is one of the country’s pre-eminent experts in GP services, and an advisor to governments in Ireland, Germany and Norway

He previously won the Royal Academy of Medicine in Ireland Award for research into improving secondary prevention of heart disease in primary care

For his latest award the adjudication panel described his work as having an ‘exceptional influence on policy and practice in the Irish healthcare system’

Professor Murphy told Galway Talks the Health Research Board award recognised his research into chronic disease management