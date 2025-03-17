  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

UG-led team charts extent of oil spill damage in Niger Delta in Nigeria

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

UG-led team charts extent of oil spill damage in Niger Delta in Nigeria
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An international research team led by the University of Galway has charted the extent of ecological damage caused by oil spills in the Niger Delta in Nigeria.

The Niger Delta hosts the second largest petroleum reserves in Africa, which is a vital pillar of the Nigerian economy.

Since the extraction and processing of oil started in the 1950s, the level of pollution in the Niger Delta is estimated to be equivalent to 13 million barrels of crude oil.

It’s one of the most ecologically diverse places on earth, and home to almost 30 million people, many of whom depend on farming and fishing.

In their attempt to pinpoint where crude oil spills have caused the most damage, the team used earth observation data to map oil pipeline networks covering 9000 km2.

They then used satellite data, AI technology and advanced imaging to analyse the direct impact of oil pollution in the area.

They found the mortality rate of coastal mangrove forests between 2016 and 2024 to be over 5,600 hectares a year – that’s the same as 28 GAA pitches every day.

The team also identified specific locations where the oil pipe network needs urgent work, as well as sites with significant oil spill damage that haven’t been officially reported.

More like this:
no_space
Arts Festival founder and Saw Doctors manager on a lifetime at the coalface of Galway’s art and culture

His story is a microcosm of Galway’s own growth into Ireland’s arts and culture capital – but whe...

no_space
Inis Oírr exhibition highlights new initiative to give youth its creative head

The fruits of a new initiative to facilitate children and young people to achieve their creative ...

no_space
Local bar is back in business – and bucking the trend for rural pubs

Around 200 people joined in the celebrations last Saturday week at the official re-opening of Bra...

no_space
Final preparations getting underway for city "Sea and Stone" parade

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal preparations are underway for tomorrow's St. Pa...

no_space
St Patrick’s Day Parades in the County get underway this afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe St Patrick’s Day parades get underway in the coun...

no_space
St Patrick’s Day Parades in the County get underway this afternoon – Updated Times

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe St Patrick’s Day parades get underway in the coun...

no_space
Massive feast of Irish music kicks off St Patrick’s weekend festivities in style on TG4

A veritable feast of Irish music – featuring over 100 young instrumentalists and 100 school singe...

no_space
Water workers’ way with words helps keep the flow in Conamara Gaeltacht

It’s Seachtain na Gaeilge across the country this week – but it’s Irish Week every week of the ye...

no_space
Gardaí renew warnings over e-scooters

THEY can be an environmentally friendly way to travel . . . but e-scooter users have also been re...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up