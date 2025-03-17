UG-led team charts extent of oil spill damage in Niger Delta in Nigeria

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An international research team led by the University of Galway has charted the extent of ecological damage caused by oil spills in the Niger Delta in Nigeria.

The Niger Delta hosts the second largest petroleum reserves in Africa, which is a vital pillar of the Nigerian economy.

Since the extraction and processing of oil started in the 1950s, the level of pollution in the Niger Delta is estimated to be equivalent to 13 million barrels of crude oil.

It’s one of the most ecologically diverse places on earth, and home to almost 30 million people, many of whom depend on farming and fishing.

In their attempt to pinpoint where crude oil spills have caused the most damage, the team used earth observation data to map oil pipeline networks covering 9000 km2.

They then used satellite data, AI technology and advanced imaging to analyse the direct impact of oil pollution in the area.

They found the mortality rate of coastal mangrove forests between 2016 and 2024 to be over 5,600 hectares a year – that’s the same as 28 GAA pitches every day.

The team also identified specific locations where the oil pipe network needs urgent work, as well as sites with significant oil spill damage that haven’t been officially reported.