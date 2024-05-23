UG lecturers embarking on nationwide comedy show focused on climate change

A nationwide comedy tour focused on climate change co-created by lecturers at University of Galway will get underway next week.

We Built This City on Rock and Coal will host it’s inaugural show at the University on Thursday, May 30th.





Others shows are scheduled for Galway, Cork, Donegal, Mayo and Antrim – with venues ranging from arts centres to ringforts.

They aim to encourage discussion and change around environment topics, while finding positive local measures towards solving climate change.

Further information can be found at WeBuiltThisCity.ie.

