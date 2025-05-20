  • Services

Services

UG leads new study to investigate how wild bees survive across Europe

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

UG leads new study to investigate how wild bees survive across Europe
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway is leading a new study to investigate the survival of wild honey bees across Europe.

It’s a cross-European collaboration called the “Free B Project” and it coincides with World Bee Day this week.

Free living honey bees were once thought to be extinct in the wild.

We now know they’re not – but there’s still a lot of mystery around how these colonies have survived, or if they’re stable.

Researchers from Ireland, France, Poland, Portugal and Sweden are now looking to fill in those knowledge gaps.

Their work will focus on forested and remote areas in various European countries, including Ireland, with a number of questions in mind.

How do these wild colonies work? How are they impacted by climate and landscape? Are they more resistant to disease?

Whatever the answers, researchers are excited to learn more about wild bees, and are hopeful their work will prove beneficial for captive bees and their keepers

 

Galway Bay FM News provides trusted, comprehensive coverage and analysis of local, national, and international stories.

Tune in every hour, Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, with breakfast updates at 7:30 and 8:30.

Catch the multi-award-winning FYI Galway from 5pm for all your news and sport, along with traffic and business information.

Download the Galway Bay FM app to get the latest stories on the go and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and X

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway Fishery closed due to high water temperatures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Fishery on the Corrib River has been closed du...

no_space
Galway now under Status Yellow thunderstorm warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is now under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warn...

no_space
Suspended sentence for Galway-native solicitor over theft and forgery

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway-native solicitor has been handed a suspended...

no_space
Man taken to UHG after major fire in Liosbán

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne person was taken to UHG following a major fire in...

no_space
Man taken to UHG after major fire in Liosbaun

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne person was taken to UHG following a major fire in...

no_space
Businesses worried over lack of clarity over outdoor dining in Woodquay

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBusinesses in Woodquay are worried over a lack of cla...

no_space
Two Galway pastry chefs set to compete in Irish Patisserie Championships

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo local pastry chefs are set to compete in the Iris...

no_space
Galway woman takes on ultra-marathon test – in memory of her mother

A Galway woman undertook eight months of intensive training before tackling one of the world's to...

no_space
Galway online educator Alison celebrates one millionth graduate in the US

Galway based Alison, the world’s largest free online learning platform for workplace skills, has ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up