UG launches new Masters in Evidence-Based Future Healthcare

Published:

UG launches new Masters in Evidence-Based Future Healthcare
University of Galway has launched a new Masters in Evidence-Based Future Healthcare.

It’s tailored for busy healthcare workers engaged in clinical practice, as well as those in broader healthcare settings such as research, administration or policy.


Sarah Slevin reports:

 

