UG appoints its 12th librarian in its history
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Monica Crump has been appointed the 12th Librarian in the University of Galway’s history dating back to 1845.
Her appointment comes as plans get underway for the new, landmark Library and Learning Commons
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It will offer a high-tech space for students, for research and for staff, as well as providing access to books
Monica Crump succeeds John Cox who retired in 2023 after 15 years as University Librarian.
Ms Crump has 30 years’ experience working in higher education, as a librarian and a researcher
The post UG appoints its 12th librarian in its history appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Peace Flag raised by Mayor Hoare in Eyre Square
The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has raised a Peace Flag in Eyre Square A motion on this action wa...
€200,000 for 7 outdoor projects across Galway
Funding of almost €200 thousand has been awarded for 7 outdoor projects across Galway. It’l...
Oranmore Primary Care Centre could be back to square one after five years of development
It looks like a long-stalled Primary Care Centre in Oranmore could be back to square one – ...
Step forward in establishment of sports hub in Ballinasloe
There has been a step forward in plans to establishment a new sports hub in Ballinasloe. At the A...
Multi-million euro project at UG to probe influence of technology on time
A new multi-million euro project at University of Galway is set to explore the influence of techn...
Four early morning arrests in Rosscahill arson investigation
Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into a fire in Rosscahill just before...
Galway-based space tech company Mbryonics gets 17.5 million euro in European funding
Galway-based space tech company Mbryonics has been awarded 17.5 million euro in European funding ...
New mosaic celebrating science of the brain unveiled at Ballybane Library
A new mosaic celebrating the science of the brain has been unveiled at Ballybane Library The mosa...
Portiuncula Hospital and Community Healthcare West launch ‘passport’ initiative for dementia patients
Portiuncula Hospital and Community Healthcare West have launched a new communication passport for...