An active consent programme at University of Galway is calling for new targets for consent education and violence education.

It wants to ensure that every student and staff member in the higher education sector is prepared to respond to issues around consent, sexual violence and harrassment.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Active* Consent programme has conducted research into young people’s sexual experiences and attitudes towards consent since 2013.

It also established a consent hub in January 2022 – the first ever publicly available online national resource on consent awareness and learning.

Now, it’s calling on the further and higher education and training sectors to set firm targets for consent and sexual violence prevention education among students and staff.

It wants at least 80 percent of incoming students to engage with consent education during their orientation or induction.

Active* Consent also wants to ensure that all students receive consent and sexual violence education at multiple points throughout third level.

And it asks that all members of staff engage in awareness-raising and training activities.

The post UG Active Consent programme urges new targets for consent and sexual violence education at third level appeared first on Galway Bay FM.