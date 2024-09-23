  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

UG Active Consent programme urges new targets for consent and sexual violence education at third level

Published:

UG Active Consent programme urges new targets for consent and sexual violence education at third level
Share story:

An active consent programme at University of Galway is calling for new targets for consent education and violence education.

It wants to ensure that every student and staff member in the higher education sector is prepared to respond to issues around consent, sexual violence and harrassment.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Active* Consent programme has conducted research into young people’s sexual experiences and attitudes towards consent since 2013.

It also established a consent hub in January 2022 – the first ever publicly available online national resource on consent awareness and learning.

Now, it’s calling on the further and higher education and training sectors to set firm targets for consent and sexual violence prevention education among students and staff.

It wants at least 80 percent of incoming students to engage with consent education during their orientation or induction.

Active* Consent also wants to ensure that all students receive consent and sexual violence education at multiple points throughout third level.

And it asks that all members of staff engage in awareness-raising and training activities.

The post UG Active Consent programme urges new targets for consent and sexual violence education at third level appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway conference seeks to tackle worrying trend of rising youth homelessness

A conference being hosted by Galway Simon Community is looking to address a ‘worrying’...

no_space
Western Motors Group announced as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies 2024

Western Motors Group has been named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, the leading busin...

no_space
New research shows Galway commuters have no interest in electric bikes

New research has revealed that commuters in Galway – and the wider west – have no int...

no_space
Two week roadworks to get underway on Coast Road in Oranmore

Two weeks of roadworks are set to get underway on the Coast Road in Oranmore from this morning Th...

no_space
Progress much too slow on Clifden Regeneration Plan

PROGRESS has been far too slow with the proposed Clifden Regeneration Plan, a local councillor cl...

no_space
Active Travel budget fails to get into second gear

About one third of Galway County Council’s budget allocation for Active Travel projects this year...

no_space
Ukrainians settle in Ballinasloe homes

Ballinasloe area councillors have demanded more funding from Government to help with the integrat...

no_space
Ann Rabbitte and Albert Dolan to run for Fianna Fail in Galway East Constituency at next General Election

Deputy Ann Rabbitte and Councillor Albert Dolan have been named as Fianna Fail’s candidates...

no_space
Public consultation on Kingston Masterplan Amenity Proposal begins tomorrow

The commencement of public consultation on the Kingston Masterplan Amenity Proposal begins tomorr...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up