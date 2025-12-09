Údarás vote won’t piggyback bye-election

Published:
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Uncertainty surrounds the timing of elections to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta – but they won’t happen on the day of the Galway West bye-election.
The previous Government, in a proposal pushed by Fianna Fáil, committed to bringing back democratic elections to Údarás.
But the legal requirements for elections to happen haven’t yet been enacted in the Oireachtas.
Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary recently told the Adhmhaidin programme on RTÉ Radió na Gaeltachta that it was unlikely the legislation would be ready before next May, to facilitate Údarás elections at the same time as the Galway West bye-election.
In reply to the Tribune, the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht did not give a date for when the legislation would be ready.
“The Údarás na Gaeltachta (Amendment) Bill, 2024, completed Committee Stage before the Dáil’s summer recess and will be taken at Report Stage in due course.
“The purpose of the Bill is to reintroduce elections to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta. The Minister will keep potential opportunities for elections under review as the Bill proceeds through the Oireachtas,” it said.
Advocates of Údarás board elections had high hopes they would be held to coincide with the June 2024 Local and European Elections, or last November’s Dáil election.
Minister Calleary has suggested it won’t be ready within six months and so will not coincide with the bye-election.
Pictured: Minister Dara Calleary…effectively ruled out double vote.
