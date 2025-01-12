Údaras upgrades facilities at Conamara industrial estate

-
Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced the completion of a major investment of €700,000 at the Baile an tSagairt Estate in An Spidéal.
This strategic investment – completed over the past year – marks a significant step forward in developing the area’s infrastructure and boosting economic growth in the region.
The investment directly responds to increasing demand from businesses in the area, particularly companies like Freuburg Industrial that are experiencing significant employment growth.
That involved the construction of a new parking facility featuring twelve electric vehicle (EV) charging stations – and with these the new parking facilities and the EV charging infrastructure now in place, the estate is well-equipped to support the evolving needs of both companies and their employees.
“This investment underscores our commitment to driving sustainable economic growth in the Gaeltacht region,” said Cian Ó Donnchadha of Údarás na Gaeltachta.
“By enhancing our infrastructure, we’re ensuring that An Spidéal-based companies can continue their growth trajectory while creating valuable employment opportunities in the area,” he added.
The project represents a significant milestone in securing the long-term viability of Baile an tSagairt Estate as a premier business hub, supporting existing employment while positioning the facility to attract future investment.
Pictured: Upgrade…Baile an tSagairt Estate in An Spidéal.
