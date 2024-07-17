  • Services

Údarás na Gaeltachta welcomes planning approval for Education and Youth Centre in Indreabhán

Published:

Údarás na Gaeltachta says the new Education and Youth Centre planned for Indreabhán is a significant development that will benefit the local community and the Connemara Gaeltacht.

The centre, which has just received the planning go ahead, will provide will have modern learning spaces and recreational facilities and will facilitate community events.


It will be funded by the Gaeltacht development authority and will also create opportunities for collaboration between schools and youth organisations in the area.

Údarás CEO Tomás Ó Síocháin says they’re grateful to the local community for their support of this project and hope to begin construction in the near future.




