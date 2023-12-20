Údarás na Gaeltachta to build affording housing for Irish speakers in An Cheathrú Rua
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Údarás na Gaeltachta is looking to build affording housing for Irish speakers in An Cheathrú Rua.
The board has approved a housing initiative, supporting by funding of €250 thousand, to develop a model of affordable housing in three Gaeltacht areas.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They are An Ceathrú Rua in Connemara, An Rinn, Co. Waterford and Gaoth Dobhair, Co. Donegal – and all three sites are within existing settlements.
Údarás is now seeking expressions of interest from local authorities, housing bodies and other relevant organisations to partner in the scheme.
It says existing employment opportunities in Gaeltacht areas cannot be filled due to the lack of housing – and the new affordable developments will have a strong language criteria.
The post Údarás na Gaeltachta to build affording housing for Irish speakers in An Cheathrú Rua appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway experiences biggest population increase among Gaeltacht areas
Galway has experienced the largest increase in population among Gaeltacht areas since 2016. There...
Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in investigation into Rosscahill fire
Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in the investi...
Fianna Fáil leader makes it clear he doesn’t agree with comments on refugee intake made by his Cllrs Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh
The Tánaiste says he doesn’t agree with comments made by a Connemara councillor from his pa...
Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge
Thousands of euro worth of jewellery has been stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge. The incident to...
Gardai investigate serious assault in Eyre Square
No arrests have yet been made in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Eyre Square in th...
Tuam artist designs President Higgins’ Christmas Card
An artist and graphic designer from Tuam has designed this year’s Christmas Card for Presid...
HSE rolls out free mobile X-ray service in Galway for older people
The HSE has rolled out a free mobile X-ray service in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to reduce the nu...
Galway has highest proportion of Irish speakers at 50 percent
The CSO has confirmed that Galway is the county with the highest proportion of Irish speakers. Ov...
Famous Galway city nightclub Electric to reopen in the new year
Famous Galway city nightclub, Electric is set to reopen early in the new year. Create Real Estate...