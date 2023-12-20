Údarás na Gaeltachta to build affording housing for Irish speakers in An Cheathrú Rua

Údarás na Gaeltachta is looking to build affording housing for Irish speakers in An Cheathrú Rua.

The board has approved a housing initiative, supporting by funding of €250 thousand, to develop a model of affordable housing in three Gaeltacht areas.





They are An Ceathrú Rua in Connemara, An Rinn, Co. Waterford and Gaoth Dobhair, Co. Donegal – and all three sites are within existing settlements.

Údarás is now seeking expressions of interest from local authorities, housing bodies and other relevant organisations to partner in the scheme.

It says existing employment opportunities in Gaeltacht areas cannot be filled due to the lack of housing – and the new affordable developments will have a strong language criteria.

