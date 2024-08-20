Údarás looks to draw up plans to reimagine An Cheathrú Rua’s new future

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
An Cheathrú Rua could be in line for major regeneration under a proposal that will create a ‘sense of village centre’ in the Conamara Gaeltacht village.
Údarás na Gaeltachta is looking to hire an urban designer and town planner to develop a tailored community and economic plan for An Cheathrú Rua.
The plan will set out a ‘clear strategy’ for the future development of the village. It will be used to identify ‘a pipeline of regeneration projects’ for the village, with ‘identified funding possibilities with a focus on deliverability’.
The successful tenderer will have to engage with the local community and with stakeholders such as Galway County Council, University of Galway and the local Co-Op, Comharchumann Mhic Dara.
The makers of the plan must identify key projects to be progressed within a defined timeframe as part of the redevelopment and regeneration of the village.
According to the brief, the plan “should seek to develop the cultural, heritage and tourism potential of the area in a sustainable manner”.
Tourism is a major industry in Conamara and the Blue Flag beach at Trá an Dóilín was an important asset for the area, it said.
The village is one of the strongest Irish speaking areas of the Gaeltacht, but it was “imperilled by the economic and social decline” indicated in Census and other reports.
Údarás wants the plan to support the development of a sufficient level of services “to ensure the economic and social viability of the Gaeltacht community in An Cheathrú Rua”.
It has already noted several projects are due to begin this year and next, including the expansion of gteic@ An Cheathrú Rua, a hot-desking facility for businesses, and development of a Createch Digitalisation Centre for the Irish language.
They want the planners to give the village of An Cheathrú Rua a ‘central core’ and create a ‘sense of a village centre’, “which is currently absent in the village”.
Active travel and connectivity within the village should also be considered, it said.
Previous plans had highlighted the opportunity of developing An Cheathrú Rua as a “primary outdoor activity hub for South Conamara”.
Údarás wants the planners to be guided by the Government’s Town Centre First Plan.
The plan needs to be accompanied by all the relevant environmental screening reports and assessments, Údarás said.
