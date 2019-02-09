Údarás employment levels in Gaeltacht are highest since 2000

Employment figures in the Galway Gaeltacht, supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta, are just shy of 3,000 – having returned to boom-time levels.

Though 2018 was a mixed-year on the jobs front in the Connemara Gaeltacht, Údarás-supported employment in Galway is now at its highest level since 2000.

The State-agency, headquartered in Na Forbacha, is tasked with promoting economic, social and cultural development in Gaeltacht areas.

A total of 237 Údarás-supported jobs were created in 2018 in County Galway, home to the country’s largest Irish speaking area.

According to the organisations’ end of year review, these new jobs were created mainly in the healthcare product manufacturing and medical device sectors, along with the film and TV sector.

The client companies that expanded included Aran Biomedical, Cambus Medical Teo., Telegael Teo., Eo Teilifís Teo., Abú Media, Bradán Beo Teo. and Bia Mara Teo.

The report coincides with the announcement by Údarás na Gaeltachta in conjunction with TG4, of the launch of a new educational scheme with an investment of €160,000 from both parties to boost skills in this industry.

It wasn’t all good news, however, and there were some 192 job losses in Údarás-supported enterprises in the Galway Gaeltacht. These losses were in the fish processing, marine, food and drink, data processing, software, computing and manufacturing sectors.

The net increase of 45 jobs, brings the total of jobs in Galway-based Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies to 2,978 – an 18-years high.

Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, said employment levels are increasing and are at the highest point in ten years.This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see the February 8 edition of the Connacht Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here.