UD Claregalway school principal writes to County Council amid "serious concerns" over Xerotech liquidation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A school principal in Claregalway has written to Galway County Council expressing “serious concerns” over the liquidation of the nearby battery technology firm Xerotech.

The company at Claregalway Corporate Park announced its closure earlier this month – just days after a major battery combustion incident which saw local schools evacuated.

It wasn’t the first incident of its kind and local businesses claim the corporate park is a totally inappropriate location to be developing volatile electric batteries for industrial vehicles.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Principal of Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Alan Mongey, said he has concerns over what’s happening on-site now.

He said he has spoken to liquidators, who have given assurances – but he would like to see Galway County Council monitor the situation.