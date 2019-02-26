Tynagh Post Office closure to proceed at end of month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An post is to proceed with the closure of Tynagh post office at the end of the month.

The local branch is being wound down as part of An Post’s restructuring plan following the death of the postmistress.

Under the criteria, branches are required to serve an area with a population of greater than 500 people.

It’s understood discussions are ongoing with Harney’s Spar with a view to providing some services such as the post-point self service counter where customers could purchase stamps and pay bills.