TY students in five Galway schools to receive Road Safety Education Training

TY students in five Galway schools are to receive Road Safety Education Training.

Teachers who will deliver the training this new school term have been trained by the Road Safety Authority.

The schools are: St. Brigid’s College Loughrea, Coláiste Naomh Eoin Inis Meáin, Coláiste Muire Máthair Galway City, Merlin College Doughiska and Coláiste Bhaile Chláir Claregalway.

The programme highlights the importance of equipping young people with road safety knowledge.

It includes modules such as speed, alocohol limits, drugs, distractions while driving, vunerable road users, learning to drive and components of a car.