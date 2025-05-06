  • Services

TY students describe road accident re-enactment in Salthill today as 'shocking' and an 'eye-opener

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

TY students describe road accident re-enactment in Salthill today as 'shocking' and an 'eye-opener
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Transition Year students have described a road accident re-enactment in Salthill today as ‘shocking’ and an ‘eye-opener.

Over 700 students attended the Garda road safety event, which also included a Lifesaver Programme, at Leisureland today.

Members of the Garda Roads Policing, Community Engagement, National Ambulance, Fire and Rescue Service and UHG were at the event today.

Sarah Slevin was at the event and spoke to Garda members, along with TY students:

 

