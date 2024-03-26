Two young people to represent Galway at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorrow

Two young people are to represent Galway city and county at Dáil na nÓg in Leinster House tomorrow.

Leaving Cert Students Eric O Connell from Mervue and Shoaib Ahmmed from Tuam are both members of their local Comhairle na nÓg groups





Leah Hogarty caught up with them ahead of the event:

