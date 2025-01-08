This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There were two workplace fatalities recorded in Galway last year.

The HSA says nationwide, 33 people lost their lives in work related incidents last year, down 23 per cent on 2023 figures.

Over a third of fatalities were farming incidents, while vehicle-related incidents, incidents involving heavy/falling objects and falling from height were the leading causes of work-related fatalities in 2024

Mark Cullen from the HSA says while it’s positive to see the numbers falling, it’s everyone’s responsibility to bring them down further: