Two women arrested in connection with Rosscahill fire released without charge

Published:

Two women who were arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge.

Two men – who were also arrested yesterday morning – remain in custody this afternoon.


Two men and two women, aged in their 40’s and 50’s, were arrested yesterday morning.

They were arrested in connection with a fire at the Ross Lake Hotel in Roscahill, which was earmarked to house refugees.

It was burned in a suspected arson attack on December 16th.

The two men were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991 – and they remain in custody at a Garda station in the north western region.

The two women were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Offences Against the State Amendment Act 1998.

They’ve since been released, and files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

