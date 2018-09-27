Two women appear in court charged in relation to death of two pedestrians in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two women have appeared in court charged with driving without due care resulting in the deaths of two pedestrians in Ballinasloe.

Deirdre Kilmartin and Maureen Dooley were killed in a crash on the 22nd of March.

Today, Lena McDonagh, of Roseville Cottage, Station Road, Ballinasloe was charged with driving without due care and attention causing the two fatalities.

Maria Fitzgerald, of Rath Glass, Creagh, Ballinasloe, was charged with the same offence.

Both women were remanded on continuing bail to appear in court again on November 1st when the book of evidence is to be presented.