Two-week stretch of roadworks from tomorrow in Loughrea Town

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
A two-week stretch of roadworks gets underway from tomorrow in Loughrea Town
The work will be carried out on the R942 Dublin Road
Stop/Go will be in operation from tomorrow until Friday December 5th
