Two weather warnings in place for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann has issued weather warnings for Galway and several other counties.

Status Yellow rainfall and wind warnings have been issued for large parts of the country today.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Galway, Mayo and 11 other counties until 6 o’ clock this evening.

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations of around 25 to 40 millimetres but may been even more in mountainous areas of Galway.

There is also a Status Yellow warning for wind in Galway, Mayo. Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Munster.

Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 kilometres per hour with gusts of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour.

The gusts may be even stronger on exposed coasts and on higher ground.

The wind warning remains in place for Galway until 3 this afternoon.

Photo: @metEireann