Two University of Galway students claim entrepreneur awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two University of Galway students have claimed awards for their early-stage business ideas as part of the IdeasLab Start100 programme.

Run by the University, the competition explores challenges across a wide range of sectors, including health, education and AI.

Sean Allen has been named the overall winner for his concept LeukoCheck – a continuous blood monitoring system designed for ICU patients.

Meanwhile, Joseph Tannian claimed the ‘One to Watch’ award for his idea Dua-line: a new-generation pump re-imagining diabetes care.