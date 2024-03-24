Two University of Galway researchers receive SFI Public Service Fellowship funding
Published:
-
-
Two University of Galway researchers have received their share of €1.25m in funding through SFI’s Public Service Fellowship programme.
The programme allows researchers to be temporarily seconded to Government departments and agencies to work on collaborative projects.
Dr Kristin Anderson will work with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on a behavioural science project focusing on food hygiene.
While Heike Vornhagen will work with the HSE to develop visualisations and data dashboards to support decision-making within the health sector
