Two University of Galway academics recognised by European ENLIGHT Alliance

Two University of Galway academics have been recognised by the European ENLIGHT Alliance.

It comprises eight universities across Europe, including U-G, which promote research endeavours.





Dr Kathy Reilly was awarded under the Climate Change category for her work with young people and empowerment to tackle policy.

Dr Conn Holohan was awarded under the Culture & Creativity theme for his Immersive Empathy project on homelessness.

The awards were presented at a special event at the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao.

