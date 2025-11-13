  • Services

Two University of Galway academics named among world’s top researchers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two University of Galway academics have been named among the world’s top researchers for 2025.

Professor Henry Curran and Professor Ines Thiele have once again joined the prestigious Clarivate Highly Cited Researchers list.

Professor Curran, listed in the Engineering category and his research looks at the study of the chemistry of how fuels burn in combustors to increase efficiency and reduce emissions for a cleaner world.

Professor Thiele, listed in the Cross-Field category, has been pioneering the development of digital metabolic twins for humans and human associated microbes.

Her team uses these digital twins to develop innovative approaches to speed up the diagnosis and treatment of inherited metabolic diseases.

