Two thirds of workers in Galway are worried about their job security, according to new research.

The report from FRS Recruitment also shines light on how Galway workers feel about changing jobs – and what would encourage them to switch.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’s a fairly startling statistic – two thirds of workers in Galway reported feeling fearful of their job security.

That’s not just well above the national average – it’s also double the figure reported in Galway last year.

Less than half of workers were confident they could secure a new job within 3 months – another big drop from figures gathered this time last year.

It could partly be linked to a major surge in those who think that AI could impact or replace their job in the future.

Meanwhile, more than half of people in Galway agreed that changing jobs is the best way to secure the wage they think they deserve.

And more than half of employers said the housing situation is impacting on recruitment efforts.

The post Two thirds of Galway workers fear for their job security appeared first on Galway Bay FM.