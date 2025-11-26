Two thirds of County Galway pupils spending 3 hours or more on social media a day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two thirds of pupils in County Galway are spending more than three hours a day on social media – a ten percent increase in the past year.

That’s according to a presentation to local councillors from the Western Region Drug and Alcohol Task Force on the Planet Youth Project, which was described as ‘stark’.

The report of more than two thousand 15 and 16 year olds in the county was carried out in November 2024.

It also found a third have reported self-harm more than once, while more than half of young people are not getting enough sleep.

Councillor Andrew Reddington also says drugs are a major issue, and they’re as common now as a bag of sweets: