Two teens referred to Youth Diversion Programme over Tuam assault

Two male teenagers have been referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme following an alleged assault in Tuam.

It’s after a video was widely circulated on social media, claiming to show a schoolboy being attacked by multiple individuals.

Gardaí say they received a report of an alleged assault in Tuam on Thursday 16th October 2025.

Following enquiries, two male teens were referred to the Youth Diversion Programme.

It aims to prevent young offenders and children involved in anti-social behaviour in Ireland from committing further offences and entering into the adult criminal justice system.