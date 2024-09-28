Two Teenagers have died in a crash between a tractor and a car, in county Mayo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision at Levallyroe, yesterday evening.





The collision involving a tractor and a car occurred on the N83 shortly after 8:00pm.

Two teenage occupants of the car, were fatally injured. A third occupant, a male juvenile in his teens, was transferred to Mayo University Hospital where he remains in a serious

condition.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 50s was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

The post Two teenagers die in crash in County Mayo appeared first on Galway Bay FM.