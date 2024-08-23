Two Spiddal based publishers are among the 11 shortlisted for the Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards run by An tOireachtas and Foras na Gaeilge.

Cló Iar-Chonnacht has two books short-listed – one about the history of Údarás na Gaeltachta by Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh and Breandán Mac Suibhne, and the other a detective novel by Anna Heussaff





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Futa Fata has three books shortlisted – Na Trí MhuicÍn a fairytale by Áine Ní Ghlinn, a children’s fiction book An Mac TÍre Deireanach by Patricia Forde and Gealach agus Grian – a story of the moon and the sun being friends by Muireann Ní Chíobháin

The winners will be announced in late September.

The post Two Spiddal based publishers shortlisted for Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.