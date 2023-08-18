Two people in court today following cash and drug seizures in Ballinasloe
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people will appear before Loughrea court today following cash and drug seizures in Ballinasloe
Gardaí arrested 9 people in Ballinasloe and seized €20,000 cash, and controlled drugs with an estimated value of €21,000
Gardaí and detectives attached to the Galway Division, along with Regional Support Units and Dog Units, conducted a number of searches
They spanned 5 residential properties in the Ballinasloe area, along with a yard and horse stables in Ballinasloe.
Seven men and 2 women were arrested for a number of alleged criminal offences.
Drug seizures included cocaine to the value of €9,500 and cannabis to the value of €11,500, along with a Drugs Press and other drugs paraphernalia.
The two men who were charged will appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court later today
Two of those arrested have been charged to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court tomorrow.
The operation to dismantle this network involved more than 60 Gardaí and Detectives from units including our Armed Response Unit and Dog Unit.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/XQ7CuigIER
— Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 17, 2023
