Two people in court today following cash and drug seizures in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people will appear before Loughrea court today following cash and drug seizures in Ballinasloe

Gardaí arrested 9 people in Ballinasloe and seized €20,000 cash, and controlled drugs with an estimated value of €21,000

Gardaí and detectives attached to the Galway Division, along with Regional Support Units and Dog Units, conducted a number of searches

They spanned 5 residential properties in the Ballinasloe area, along with a yard and horse stables in Ballinasloe.

Seven men and 2 women were arrested for a number of alleged criminal offences.

Drug seizures included cocaine to the value of €9,500 and cannabis to the value of €11,500, along with a Drugs Press and other drugs paraphernalia.

The two men who were charged will appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court later today