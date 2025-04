This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man and a woman have been taken to UHG with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Tuam.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the R939 – the Galway Road – in Tuam at around 9 this morning.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are currently attending a separate traffic collision that happened on the M6 westbound at Oranmore.

Delays are expected while members attend the scene.