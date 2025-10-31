Two patients still living in hospitals — a year after discharge
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Two patients have lived in Galway University Hospitals for more than a year after they were clinically discharged by doctors.
A dozen patients at GUH (which includes Merlin Park and University Hospital Galway), remained in beds in the two local public hospitals for more than two months after they were deemed fit and healthy to leave, HSE figures released to Aontú show.
The HSE said there were several possible reasons why patients did not leave acute hospitals despite being clinically discharged.
“These include patients who are awaiting arrangement of suitable home support or residential care and patients with complex clinical needs or legal complex circumstances,” said John Smith HSE Assistant National Director of Access and Integration.
Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said nationally 98 patients who were fit to go home couldn’t leave hospital for a range of reasons, including lack of suitable care home places.
“Shockingly, Galway has the worst record, with eight people recorded as being still in hospital up to four months after their discharge, two people waiting up to eight months, one person waiting over a year, and one person waiting up to 17 months following discharge,” Deputy Tóibín said.
He added that this was an ‘abysmal situation’ for patients and their families and made a direct appeal to Health Minister Jenifer Carroll MacNeill.
“The Minister must identify those patients immediately, determine the reason for their being stuck in limbo and address it,” he added.
Pictured: Galway University Hospital
More like this:
Approval for major solar farm near Kinvara on appeal
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMApproval has been given for a major solar farm near K...
Five Galway retailers recognised at XL awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFive Galway retailers have been recognised at the ann...
Appeal lodged against major sports development in Oughterard
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal's been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála ag...
Two Galway companies win prize at North-South Cooperation Awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway-based companies have won a cash prize at t...
€118k of seized crime proceeds to fund two city projects
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM€118k seized from the proceeds of crime have been all...
Vandals force closure of Barna Sports Park
A REVIEW of CCTV footage is underway after vandals caused significant damage to the Multi-Use Gam...
Man is charged over knife attack
A 23-year-old man allegedly used a knife to slice the arm of another man during a violent inciden...
Galway Gardaí seize more than €100,000 worth of goods in Ballybane raid
Galway Gardaí seized over €55,000 worth of tobacco and cigarettes as well as over €50,000 of coun...
Banned driver caught three times without car insurance
By Ronan Judge A disqualified driver who was caught driving on three occasions without insura...