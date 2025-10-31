Two patients still living in hospitals — a year after discharge

Two patients have lived in Galway University Hospitals for more than a year after they were clinically discharged by doctors.

A dozen patients at GUH (which includes Merlin Park and University Hospital Galway), remained in beds in the two local public hospitals for more than two months after they were deemed fit and healthy to leave, HSE figures released to Aontú show.

The HSE said there were several possible reasons why patients did not leave acute hospitals despite being clinically discharged.

“These include patients who are awaiting arrangement of suitable home support or residential care and patients with complex clinical needs or legal complex circumstances,” said John Smith HSE Assistant National Director of Access and Integration.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said nationally 98 patients who were fit to go home couldn’t leave hospital for a range of reasons, including lack of suitable care home places.

“Shockingly, Galway has the worst record, with eight people recorded as being still in hospital up to four months after their discharge, two people waiting up to eight months, one person waiting over a year, and one person waiting up to 17 months following discharge,” Deputy Tóibín said.

He added that this was an ‘abysmal situation’ for patients and their families and made a direct appeal to Health Minister Jenifer Carroll MacNeill.

“The Minister must identify those patients immediately, determine the reason for their being stuck in limbo and address it,” he added.

Pictured: Galway University Hospital