Two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators for UHG and Merlin
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
UHG and Merlin Park have gained two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators
Galway natives, Niamh O’Brien and Una Madden, will be based at UHG but will serve as the main contact point between staff, patients, their families, and carers at both hospitals
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Niamh previously worked as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at UHG and a Clinical Nurse Manager in Portiuncula University Hospital for 15 years
While Una trained as a midwife in UHG, where she worked for a time, while she also spent some time working as a Community Midwife in London
The post Two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators for UHG and Merlin appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway President calls for extension of PhD stipend funding
The University of Galway President is calling for an extension of the stipend funding for PhD stu...
2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband
Over 2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband. National Broad...
U-turn on decision to cut hours at Salthill Garda Station
Plans to close the public office at Salthill Garda Station after 10pm each night have been put on...
Galway City Council kissing goodbye to troublesome gates
Galway City Council will kiss goodbye to kissing gates that block bike and buggy access at three ...
Minister must ‘clear air’ on transport review for Galway City
A Galway West TD has called on Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, to ‘clear the air’ on the publicat...
Tuam Councillor confirms that the Caherlistrane school run is to return tomorrow.
Tuam Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that the regular bus service from Caherlistrane t...
44 Galway based artists benefit from Arts Council funding
44 Galway-based artists are to benefit from Arts Council funding through agility awards. €2.8M wi...
Local Sports Clubs in Ballinasloe invited to sign up for Community Champions Campaign
Local Sports Clubs in and around Ballinasloe are now being invited to sign up for the community c...
Michael Fitzmaurice says the EU is trying to phase out traditional farming on Ireland’s marginal lands.
Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has raised concerns about the EU’s proposals to impose re...