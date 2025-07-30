Two more reviews into care provided to women and babies at Portiuncula Hospital now complete

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Seven reviews into the care provided to women and their babies at Portiuncula Hospital have now been complete.

The reviews came about following concerns about nine deliveries at the hospital since 2023, including two stillbirths.

The Health Minister has told Galway/Roscommmon TD Claire Kerrane that two more have been done since the last update at the start of the month.

The initial update on July 9th contained 34 recommedations, including one that expectant mothers, whose pregnancies are considered “high risk”, will have their care transferred.

52 recommendations in total have now been made, and an implementation team has been established.

In correspondence with Sinn Féin Deputy Kerrane, the Health Minister says work will continue over the coming months at the hospital.

The update also states that work will continue to ensure sufficient capacity and resources are in place at other hospitals in the region.