Two more Galway drivers highlighted for speeding on National Slow Down Day

Published:

Two more Galway drivers highlighted for speeding on National Slow Down Day
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two more drivers in Galway have been highlighted for speeding on National Slow Down Day.

One was caught doing 73km/h in a 50 zone on Church Street in Ballinasloe, while another was driving at 141km/h on the M6 at Carnmore West in Oranmore.

Gardai have just finished up their campaign, checking over 142 thousand vehicles for speeding since 7am yesterday morning.

So far this year, there have been 127 deaths on Irish roads, 23 more than the same period in 2022.

Minister Helen McEntee says the government is looking at different ways to reduce the numbers of speeding motorists

