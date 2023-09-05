Two more Galway drivers highlighted for speeding on National Slow Down Day
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two more drivers in Galway have been highlighted for speeding on National Slow Down Day.
One was caught doing 73km/h in a 50 zone on Church Street in Ballinasloe, while another was driving at 141km/h on the M6 at Carnmore West in Oranmore.
Gardai have just finished up their campaign, checking over 142 thousand vehicles for speeding since 7am yesterday morning.
So far this year, there have been 127 deaths on Irish roads, 23 more than the same period in 2022.
Minister Helen McEntee says the government is looking at different ways to reduce the numbers of speeding motorists
More like this:
Glenamaddy Comer Brothers chasing major investment in Dublin Airport land
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Billionaire Glenamaddy brothers, Luke and Brian Comer, are said t...
Figures show West of Ireland is at ‘full employment’
The West of Ireland is operating at ‘full employment’ according to the latest figures which revea...
TD Sean Canney calls on Education Minister to complete overdue review into school transport
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling on the Education Minister t...
Saolta has to publish University Hospital Galway newborns inquiry
A member of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum West has urged University Hospital Galway to fully co...
University of Galway Professor Alma McCarthy honoured at Irish Academy of Management conference
University of Galway Professor Alma McCarthy has been recognised for her contribution to academi...
University of Galway academics sign open letter for 100 per cent plant-based catering in Irish universities
Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 60 Irish academics, including a group from University o...
Farmers in North Galway “sleeping with guns” due to rampant trespassing and lurching
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers in North Galway are “sleeping with guns in their be...
Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton responds to ‘opportunistic’ label in condemning interview with John Gilligan
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Virgin Media has accused Galway West TD and Drugs Minister Hildeg...
Aldi seeks permission to increase opening hours in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermarket chain Aldi is seeking planning permission to extend i...