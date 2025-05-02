  • Services

Services

Two men convicted for having illegal fishing nets on Galway's River Clare

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Two men convicted for having illegal fishing nets on Galway's River Clare
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two men have been convicted for the possession of illegal nets and the use of a boat in the commission of an offence on Galway’s River Clare.

The case was taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland whose officers apprehended Simon Comerzan and Mihai Senchiea both of Mullingar Co. Westmeath with two monofilament gill nets and the small craft.

The case was heard at Galway District Court with Simon Comerzan and Mihai Senchiea each instructed to pay €750 in fines, and to pay €400 in legal costs to IFI.

The incident occurred on June 15th last year at the height of the seasonal salmon run in the region’s rivers.

Dr Rachel Cooper, IFI’s regional director in Galway says illegal nets can pose a serious threat to fish populations, such as protected Atlantic salmon, as they return along rivers to spawn.

More like this:
no_space
Headphone boycotters – Should they be given hefty fines? FYI Galway gets the view of the Galway public

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDo it annoy you if people shun headphones when listen...

no_space
Carraroe student wins national Irish essay competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA student from Scoil Chuimsitheach (pron. KWIM-SHEE-O...

no_space
Concerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle School raised in the Dáil

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle Natio...

no_space
Trolley figures low in Galway's public hospitals ahead of bank holiday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTrolley figures are relatively low in Galway's public...

no_space
Bank of Ireland to host fraud awareness event at Eyre Square branch

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBank of Ireland is hosting a fraud awareness event at...

no_space
Significant increase in job vacancies across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a significant increase in job vacancies ...

no_space
Post mortem to take place at UHG today on woman who died in Roscommon crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA post mortem is due to take place today at UHG on th...

no_space
Local TD and Junior Transport Minister calls on RSA to deal with long driving test wait times

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Transport Minister and Galway East TD Sean Can...

no_space
Age and Opportunity groups in Galway get funding for physical activity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM79 Age and Opportunity groups in Galway are to receiv...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up