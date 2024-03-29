Two men arrested in connection with major fire in Rosscahill released without charge
Two men arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge.
The men were arrested along with two women yesterday morning, in connection with a suspected arson attack at the Ross Lake Hotel in December.
Both women were released without charge earlier today.
All four are aged in their 40’s and 50’s – and files will now be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
