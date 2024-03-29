Two men arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge.

The men were arrested along with two women yesterday morning, in connection with a suspected arson attack at the Ross Lake Hotel in December.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Both women were released without charge earlier today.

All four are aged in their 40’s and 50’s – and files will now be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The post Two men arrested in connection with major fire in Rosscahill released without charge appeared first on Galway Bay FM.