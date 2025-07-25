  • Services

Services

Two major Galway developments shortlisted for 2025 Planning Awards

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Two major Galway developments shortlisted for 2025 Planning Awards
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two major Galway developments have been shortlisted for the 2025 Irish Planning Awards which are held every second year

They are the Dexcom medical device facility, which is currently being constructed in Athenry, and Eirgrid’s plans for a new bat roost beside the Ballynaheskeragh substation near Portumna

Dexcom is shortlisted in the Commercial Projects while the bat roost is under the Biodiversity section

There has been a record 80 entries to the 12 categories from around the country this year

The awards will be presented at a black-tie gala dinner in Clontarf Castle Hotel on September 25th

More like this:
no_space
Call for action on "free for all" camper-van parking in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is to consider greater enforcemen...

no_space
Doubt cast on traffic filter light at Thermo King junction

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDoubt's been cast on the potential for a traffic filt...

no_space
City's first ever rain gardens thriving on Sea Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe city's first ever rain gardens are thriving on Se...

no_space
Galway United face old foes Wexford in home Cup battle

HAVING won the two editions since its inauguration in 2023, Galway United Women have a strong aff...

no_space
Galway United fail to spark in unconvincing FAI Cup win

Galway United 2 Tolka Rovers 0 GALWAY United will take on non-league opposition in this sea...

no_space
Novel landscaping prevents flooding — and brings a splash of colour to Galway

Galway City Council’s first ever rain gardens are in full bloom and bringing a fresh splash of co...

no_space
Galway United face Waterford in crunch top-flight encounter

The tasty prospect of a city derby in this year’s FAI Cup following Tuesday afternoon’s draw will...

no_space
An Taisce will not bring court challenge to Galway wastewater facility go-ahead

An Taisce has confirmed it will not bring a court challenge against the granting of permission fo...

no_space
Conamara UnConstrained at Oughterard Gallery

Conamara UnConstrained, a solo exhibition of new work by local artist Geraldine Folan will open t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up