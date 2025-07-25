Two major Galway developments shortlisted for 2025 Planning Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two major Galway developments have been shortlisted for the 2025 Irish Planning Awards which are held every second year

They are the Dexcom medical device facility, which is currently being constructed in Athenry, and Eirgrid’s plans for a new bat roost beside the Ballynaheskeragh substation near Portumna

Dexcom is shortlisted in the Commercial Projects while the bat roost is under the Biodiversity section

There has been a record 80 entries to the 12 categories from around the country this year

The awards will be presented at a black-tie gala dinner in Clontarf Castle Hotel on September 25th